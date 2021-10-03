CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes merch is gaining popularity, making fun of the 'girlboss'

By Emily Walsh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwV6J_0cFqUHrJ00
Elizabeth Holmes.

CNBC/Getty Images

  • Merchandise with the image or style choices of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is for sale on the internet.
  • Fans of Holmes and those who like to poke fun at her are selling t-shirts, mugs, and other accessores referencing the "girlboss."
  • Holmes is currently on trial for fraud for allegedly defrauding investors about her blood testing company, Theranos.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes might be on trial for fraud, but merchandise showcasing her likeness is cropping up for sale all over the internet.

Mugs, t-shirts, and accessories carrying the image of the former blood testing company CEO are available online, both poking fun at and celebrating the "girlboss." Retailers like Amazon, RedBubble, and Etsy all sell items with Holmes's face on it, seeking to cash in with supporters or those trying to be ironic.

One Etsy shop is selling mugs that read "I wish disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes had an MLM so I could join it #girlboss," while various apparel on RedBubble with Holmes's face on it have slogans like "fake it 'til you make it" and "they hate to see a girlboss winning."

Many listings reference the meme "gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss," a phrase used to poke fun at and describe a capitalistic version of feminism online. The idea was called out for a lack of inclusivity and focus on wealth online. Since then, "girlboss" has become known satirically online with Elizabeth Holmes fans, dubbed "Holmies" by some observers , who use the term often to describe her, Insider reported.

"To be clear, we don't condone any criminal activity, but we're tickled that she was able to get so far on a lie, in an industry so heavily dominated by men," a representative from one online shop told the Guardian . "She's oozes femme fatale energy and who doesn't like a good villain origin story?"

Holmes has pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges.

Stephen D. Benning, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas previously told Insider that Holmes fans may see their own mistakes in Holmes', which are currently playing out in public.

Holmes dropped out of Stanford University at 19 to start her blood-testing business, Theranos. The company, which purported to be able to test for a range of diseases and conditions from a drop of blood, was once valued at $9 billion, Insider reported. The technology did not do what Holmes and her ex-boyfriend, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani -- the former Theranos vice-chair, COO, and president -- claimed, and both are charged with defrauding investors, medical professionals, and customers. Balwani, who will face a separate fraud trial, also pleaded not guilty.

Holmes went from Silicon Valley darling to worldwide infamy after Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou broke the story documenting Theranos' alleged shortcomings, followed by his book "Bad Blood." Several popular podcasts have also documented Theranos' downfall.

Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The Theranos trial recently concluded its fourth week .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
CNN

What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

(CNN Business) — The fifth week of the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes brought another big name witness to the stand, as well as the conclusion of a crucial witness's testimony that had lasted nearly half the length of the trial so far. Holmes, once hailed as the next...
LAW
Washington Post

One Privilege That Does Not Apply to Elizabeth Holmes

In the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former head of Theranos, emails and text messages have lately held center stage. Many of the communications in question were exchanged between Holmes and Ramesh Balwani, at the time her second-in-command, while the two were in a longtime romantic relationship.
LAW
CBS San Francisco

Theranos Trial: Juror Excused From Elizabeth Holmes Trial Over Religious Beliefs

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — After thanking her for her honesty, the judge at the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial dismissed a juror Wednesday who was doubtful she could deliver a guilty verdict because of her religious beliefs. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila made the decision to empanel an alternate after a careful round of questioning. The dismissed juror told Davila she was a Buddhist and could not stop thinking about the impact of a guilty verdict. “I practice forgiveness, compassion,” the juror told Davila. “I’m thinking what happens if she has to be in there for a long, long time and I’m...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
WTHI

Former Theranos lab director 'grilled' over course of six days in trial of Elizabeth Holmes

In the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, one witness has hogged the spotlight so far: former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff. Rosendorff, who ran Theranos' clinical lab during a crucial period for the startup as it launched blood testing to consumers with Walgreens, has occupied the witness stand for the better part of the past six out of the 12 court days since the highly anticipated trial kicked off last month. Wednesday marks his sixth day on the stand.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Silicon Valley#Cnbc#Redbubble#Guardian
kezi.com

Former Safeway CEO testifies in trial of Elizabeth Holmes

Former Safeway CEO Steven Burd testified Wednesday during the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes about his company's decision to invest heavily in a partnership with her blood testing startup Theranos that ultimately failed to get off the ground. Burd, who served as CEO of the grocery chain from 1993 to...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Here's everything you missed in Week 4 of Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos fraud trial

"I feel really uncomfortable with what is happening right now in this company" Former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff continued his testimony this week, telling the jury that Theranos had no formal proficiency testing protocol, according to The New York Times. He added that he was simply given "lip service" when he raised this issue in 2014 with Holmes, former COO and President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, and former vice president Daniel Young.
BUSINESS
kezi.com

Elizabeth Holmes put the reporter who broke the Theranos story on her witness list. His attorneys are calling it a "ruse"

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter John Carreyrou is responsible for breaking open the story of Theranos six years ago, prompting broader scrutiny into blood testing startup that would land its CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes in a federal courtroom over criminal fraud charges. Perplexingly, Carreyrou's name is among dozens of possible witnesses...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
New York Post

Elizabeth Holmes wrote about having ‘nothing to hide’ as Theranos collapsed

Elizabeth Holmes had “nothing to hide” in the wake of a damning probe into her blood-testing company Theranos, she wrote in personal notes about the investigation that ultimately sparked its demise and her downfall. Holmes’ note to herself came about two weeks after The Wall Street Journal ran the first...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

TechScape: Elizabeth Holmes poetry steals the show at Theranos trial

We’re one month in to the blockbuster trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood testing startup Theranos, and it shows no sign of releasing its grip on the public imagination. Dozens of members of the media, myself included, have lined up each week since 31 August outside a crowded courthouse in San Jose, California, to bear witness to the justice process surrounding the company and its downfall – which has been called “Silicon Valley’s biggest fraud”.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Verge

A grueling day in Elizabeth Holmes’ trial ended with evidence that Theranos’ tests sucked

After a tedious day of bickering, Victoria Sung appeared like manna from heaven — to tell us that Theranos’ tests sucked. Sung worked at Celgene when it contracted with Theranos. Her testimony was brief and to the point: Celgene had not “comprehensively validated” Theranos technology, she said. That would have taken more work than what she did with Theranos’ tests. The work she showed the court from 2012 demonstrated Theranos performed dismally compared to standard testing — often returning results that were “out of range.”
LAW
Radar Online.com

Elizabeth Holmes' Former Assistant 'Did Not See Any Cruel Behavior' From Theranos Founder's Business Partner-Turned-Secret Boyfriend Sunny Balwani

While Elizabeth Holmes' former assistant said the embattled Theranos founder was "wonderful" to work for, she doesn't seem to think there was any abuse or coercion going on in her boss' secret romance with business partner-turned-boyfriend Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. As Radar has previously reported, Holmes' most relied-on defense in her...
CELEBRITIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Lab chief felt ‘moral obligation’ to blow whistle on Theranos

Former Theranos laboratory director Adam Rosendorff felt “obligated from a moral and ethical perspective to alert the public” about the Palo Alto blood-testing startup’s inaccurate test results, he testified Tuesday at the criminal fraud trial of company founder Elizabeth Holmes. Rosendorff had for months been struggling in vain to get...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

249K+
Followers
17K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy