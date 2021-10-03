Topeka events calendar

(TOPEKA, KS) Topeka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Topeka:

AXETOBERFEST Feat. Chance Encounter Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 115th SE 6th Ave, Topeka, KS

AXETOBERFEST is coming to Axe & Ale on October 2nd for an evening of beer, axes and face melting rock & Roll with CHANCE ENCOUNTER!!!! What could possibly go wrong? We will be closing down 6th Ave...

"Domestic Violence in the Workplace" Training Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1515 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS

Domestic violence knows no boundaries. Every day, domestic violence walks in the doors of each and every workplace every day in the United States, impacting employee safety and well-being...

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Christ Lutheran Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3509 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS

Drive through our parking lot to see all of the decorated trunks -- and we'll bring the treats to you! Come as you are, or wear your favorite costume. Non-candy and allergy-friendly options will...

Downtown Topeka Farmers Market Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Parking lot of the Judicial Center between 10th street on the North, 12th street on the South, Topeka Blvd on the West and Jackson on the East, SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 3 - November 6, 2021Saturday, 7:30AM - 12PMLocation: 12th and Harrison, South of the Judicial Building

National Disability Employment Awareness Month Luncheon and Panel Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1351 SW Arvonia Pl, Topeka, KS

Each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month efforts are led by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy. However, the true spirit of the initiative...