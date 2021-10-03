Live events on the horizon in Kalamazoo

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Kalamazoo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kalamazoo:

Fall Big Hole Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 900 D Ave W, Kalamazoo, MI

Join us for our Fall Big Hole on Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3! Open to golfers of all skill levels and ages. Call us to reserve your spot today. 269-349-1111 ⛳️🏌️‍♀️🏌️‍♂️

Krafty Kristin's Weekend Crop Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1315 Westgate Dr, Kalamazoo, MI

Krafty Kristin's Weekend Crop at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kalamazoo West, 1315 Westgate Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49009, Kalamazoo, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Oct 10 2021...

Kzoo Baby And Family Expo Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2900 Lake St, Kalamazoo, MI

Bring the entire family for a day of tricks, treats, and tons of fun! Admission is free! For more information contact Heather Dombos at 269-488-9780 or

Southwest Michigan Train Show And Sale Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2900 Lake St, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Model Railroad Historical Society presents Southwest Michigan's premier train show. Featuring operating layouts, clinics, demonstrations, over 175 vendor tables, door prizes, and a...

Spooky Symphony Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 714 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI

Treats abound at our annual Halloween family concert! Spooky fun includes J.S. Bach’s Toccata and Fugue, Bernard Herrmann’s music for "Psycho," as well as Manuel de Falla’s bewitched "El amor...