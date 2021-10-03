Live events Flint — what’s coming up

(FLINT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Flint calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flint:

John Berry - Acoustic Performance Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 531 Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48502

GRAMMY Award-winning country star John Berry LIVE @ Blackstone's Smokehouse.

Downtown Flint Mural Tour Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 218 West 1st Avenue, Flint, MI 48503

Discover a new side of Flint through a colorful and thought-provoking experience!

Visitation Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1225 W Hill Rd, Flint, MI

Here is Jerry Bobby Brackett Sr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Jerry Bobby Brackett Sr. of Flint, Michigan, born in Shannon...

Flint Gun & Knife Show Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3501 Lapeer Rd, Flint, MI

The Flint Gun & Knife Show will be held on Oct 2nd – 3rd, 2021 in Flint, MI. This Flint gun show is held at Dort Federal Event Center and hosted by Sport Shows Promotions. All federal, state and...

Eagles vs. Lions Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5516 Fenton Rd, Flint, MI

Eagles vs. Lions at The Burger Bar & Tap, 5516 Fenton Rd, Flint, MI 48507, Flint, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 01:00 pm