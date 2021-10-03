CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Live events coming up in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Bulletin
Sioux Falls Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Live events are coming to Sioux Falls.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwwJc_0cFqUDKP00

Explore Augustana

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

We invite you to join us on campus during Viking Days for Explore Augustana! This event is an opportunity to meet Augustana students, professors, and the admission team. You will tour campus with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNxjD_0cFqUDKP00

Regain Your Power Over Bulimia

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Sioux Falls, SD 57101

FINALLY... Discover A Modernised 5-Step Strategy That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JapVV_0cFqUDKP00

Embrace 101

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 2800 E 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD

New to Embrace? Or have you been attending for sometime and you want to get more connected? We'd love to meet you! Join us for Embrace 101 where Adam will talk through the story & vision of our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPB4Y_0cFqUDKP00

The Premiere Playhouse presents Blood Brothers

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

The story is a contemporary nature versus nurture plot, revolving around fraternal twins Mickey and Eddie, who were separated at birth, one subsequently being raised in a wealthy family, the other...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5nyk_0cFqUDKP00

Halloween Pub Run

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2805 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Join the Motor Corps for a Halloween Pub Run for just $20/person...and wear a costume for the contest! We start and end at Crow Bar.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween#Stand Up Comedy#Sd Join The Motor Corps
Sioux Falls Bulletin

Sioux Falls Bulletin

Sioux Falls, SD
84
Followers
289
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux Falls Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy