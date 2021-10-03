Live events coming up in Sioux Falls

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Live events are coming to Sioux Falls.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux Falls:

Explore Augustana Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

We invite you to join us on campus during Viking Days for Explore Augustana! This event is an opportunity to meet Augustana students, professors, and the admission team. You will tour campus with...

Regain Your Power Over Bulimia Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Sioux Falls, SD 57101

FINALLY... Discover A Modernised 5-Step Strategy That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Embrace 101 Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 2800 E 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD

New to Embrace? Or have you been attending for sometime and you want to get more connected? We'd love to meet you! Join us for Embrace 101 where Adam will talk through the story & vision of our...

The Premiere Playhouse presents Blood Brothers Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

The story is a contemporary nature versus nurture plot, revolving around fraternal twins Mickey and Eddie, who were separated at birth, one subsequently being raised in a wealthy family, the other...

Halloween Pub Run Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2805 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Join the Motor Corps for a Halloween Pub Run for just $20/person...and wear a costume for the contest! We start and end at Crow Bar.