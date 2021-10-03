CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Live events coming up in Schenectady

Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 6 days ago

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Live events are lining up on the Schenectady calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Schenectady:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APwtZ_0cFqUCRg00

WiTcHeS BaLL

Glenville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2 Freemans Bridge Rd, Glenville, NY

The Rhythm Pilot's will perform for The Witches Ball , This is a fundraiser event to benefit The Schenectady Library Stars - Children's Literacy Program at the Terrace at Water's Edge in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFRSK_0cFqUCRg00

Basic Pistol Course

Glenville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Note: If you are not a Schenectady County Resident please verity with your County of residence that this course is accepted in that county. Once you register for a course: Follow the instructions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6JCh_0cFqUCRg00

October Board Meeting

Glenville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 122 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY

All Clearwater TU members are welcome and encouraged to attend our monthly board meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnDom_0cFqUCRg00

Dead Man's Hand Tattoo Expo

Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Rush Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Pure Ink Fury proudly presents the Dead Man's Hand Tattoo Expo this October 22nd - 24th at Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ryc7J_0cFqUCRg00

Dine In @ Upstate

Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 126 Saratoga Road, Schenectady, NY 12302

Cooking with CBD | Infusing Food with CBD to Match the Terpene Profile

Schenectady, NY
