Youngstown events coming up

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Live events are lining up on the Youngstown calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Youngstown area:

YSU vs. Missouri State – Football Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 577 5th Ave, Youngstown, OH

View the Missouri State Bears vs. Youngstown State Penguins game played on October 09, 2021. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.

Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Volunteer opportunities for parents (parking at NEO Urology Associates, Inc., 7430 Southern Boulevard, Boardman, OH 44512 - See TrackItForward) 2021 will mark the 45th Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest...

Sidewalk Prophets Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 229 E Front St, Youngstown, OH

Covelli Centre/ Youngstown, OH All Day Event 'Men's Rally in the Valley' event featuring worship, music, speakers, more

Whiskey Rock Brunch w/Blakeman Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2617 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH

Whiskey Rock tunes from Ryan Blakeman while you enjoy some awesome brunch items and gear up for the games! You may also like the following events from Ryan Blakeman Music

Neighborhood Law Clinic: Estate Planning at the Jewish Family & Community Services Center Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Free and open to members of the Jewish Family Community Services Center Clinic dates: September 23, 2021, October 12, 2021, and October 18, 2021 Overview: Clinic participants will meet with an...