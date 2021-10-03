CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Live events on the horizon in Macon

Macon Voice
Macon Voice
 6 days ago

(MACON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Macon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Macon area:

FM Hailstorm Golf Ball Drop

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Willie Smokey Glover Drive, Macon, GA 31201

Click "Tickets" to purchase your golf balls today. Don't miss your chance to win big!

8th Annual Journey Ride for Autism

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 909 2nd Street, Macon, GA 31201

We are going downtown for a beautiful scenic ride through the heart of Macon with rolling hills, adventure, with a fully supported Sag team.

2021 HOLY CONVOCATION

Macon, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Come one, Come all we are about to have some church….. It’s CONVOCATION Time, all roads lead to - The 478 Center of Hope -4127 Chambers Rd . See flyer for more information

