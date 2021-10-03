Live events on the horizon in Olympia
(OLYMPIA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Olympia calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Olympia:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501
We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 219 Legion Way SE, Ste #202, Olympia, WA 98501
This is a level 1 & 2 class for students who have completed Pole Dancing 101.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM
This newsletter is released twice monthly. It contains everything you need to know about Scouting in the Pacific Harbors Council.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 4200 Capitol Boulevard South, #Suite 104, Tumwater, WA 98501
Paint with us at the new HDC tasting room in Tumwater!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 125 Tumwater Boulevard, ##119, Tumwater, WA 98501
Come enjoy a special family friendly Pumpkin Painting Party at Taildragger Coffee
