CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

Live events on the horizon in Olympia

Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 6 days ago

(OLYMPIA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Olympia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Olympia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDAxV_0cFqU9sk00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQaFH_0cFqU9sk00

Thursday 10/7 Levels 1 & 2 6:30-8pm

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 219 Legion Way SE, Ste #202, Olympia, WA 98501

This is a level 1 & 2 class for students who have completed Pole Dancing 101.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z618O_0cFqU9sk00

Olympic District Committee Meeting — Pacific Harbors Council

Tumwater, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

This newsletter is released twice monthly. It contains everything you need to know about Scouting in the Pacific Harbors Council.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233xS0_0cFqU9sk00

Paint and sip art class at Heritage Distilling Company!

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 4200 Capitol Boulevard South, #Suite 104, Tumwater, WA 98501

Paint with us at the new HDC tasting room in Tumwater!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWlwJ_0cFqU9sk00

Family Friendly Pumpkin Paint Party

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 125 Tumwater Boulevard, ##119, Tumwater, WA 98501

Come enjoy a special family friendly Pumpkin Painting Party at Taildragger Coffee

Learn More

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
City
Home, WA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Pole Dancing#Legion Way Se#Scouting#Thu Nov 11#Wa 98501 Paint#Hdc#Pumpkin Painting Party#Taildragger Coffee
Olympia Times

Olympia Times

Olympia, WA
159
Followers
290
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy