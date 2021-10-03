Mission calendar: Events coming up

(MISSION, TX) Mission has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

Monthly Market Day Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: suite 102, 6293, 409 Bryan Rd, Mission, TX

Monthly Market Day at Minnie's Hidden Treasures, 409 N Bryan Rd Suite 102, Mission, TX 78572, Mission, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 11:00 am to 05:00 pm

Hallowed Moon Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Take a closer look at the full moon through a telescope with a ranger. Start a cosmic journey with the big cheese in the sky and Bentsen-RGV State Park rangers. Discover craters and how the...

Texas Butterfly Festival Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 3333 Butterfly Park, Mission, TX

America's butterfly capital is Mission, Texas, and it's home to the annual Butterfly Festival, where thousands of these winged creatures can be observed in their natural habitat. See some 300...

Early Bird Extended Happy Hour W/Randy Main Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7320 West, I-2, Mission, TX

Extended Happy Hour for everyone at PVR with Randy Main of Spikes in the Road. 4pm to 7pm. More details to follow soon. Cover charge $2. Concessions will be available.

Useful and Edible Plants Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Learn about the plants of South Texas and their importance to people & wildlife. Bentsen Rio Grande Valley is home to many plant species that are unique to the area and have many, sometimes...