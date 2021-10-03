CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, TX

Mission calendar: Events coming up

Mission Times
Mission Times
 6 days ago

(MISSION, TX) Mission has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQQxO_0cFqU80100

Monthly Market Day

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: suite 102, 6293, 409 Bryan Rd, Mission, TX

Monthly Market Day at Minnie's Hidden Treasures, 409 N Bryan Rd Suite 102, Mission, TX 78572, Mission, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 11:00 am to 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI3S8_0cFqU80100

Hallowed Moon

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Take a closer look at the full moon through a telescope with a ranger. Start a cosmic journey with the big cheese in the sky and Bentsen-RGV State Park rangers. Discover craters and how the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKflG_0cFqU80100

Texas Butterfly Festival

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 3333 Butterfly Park, Mission, TX

America's butterfly capital is Mission, Texas, and it's home to the annual Butterfly Festival, where thousands of these winged creatures can be observed in their natural habitat. See some 300...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkpiz_0cFqU80100

Early Bird Extended Happy Hour W/Randy Main

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7320 West, I-2, Mission, TX

Extended Happy Hour for everyone at PVR with Randy Main of Spikes in the Road. 4pm to 7pm. More details to follow soon. Cover charge $2. Concessions will be available.

Learn More

Useful and Edible Plants

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Learn about the plants of South Texas and their importance to people & wildlife. Bentsen Rio Grande Valley is home to many plant species that are unique to the area and have many, sometimes...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Park Rangers#N Bryan Rd Suite 102#Pvr#Tx Learn
Mission Times

Mission Times

Mission, TX
110
Followers
279
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy