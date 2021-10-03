Live events coming up in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, GA) Live events are coming to Columbus.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

How To Save and Fix your Relationship/Marriage- Columbus Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Columbus, GA 31901

Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System

Sarah’s Daughters Mar 27, 1st Qtr Gathering RESCHEDULED FOR OCT 30, 2021 Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Sarah's Daughters presents their Annual First Quarter Gathering, March 27, 2021 featuring Grammy Winner CeCe Winans. Get your ticket today.

2nd Annual 2021 Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901

You will have a 30 minute grace period to enter the event from your ticketed arrival time. Please arrive on time.

Mardi Gras Ball & Parlay 2022 Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:59 PM

Address: North Hall, 801 Front Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

Fountain City Mardi Gras Association's Annual Mardi Gras Ball and Parlay scholarship fundraiser and Mardi Gras season kickoff event.

I AM Worth It Foundation Red Carpet Black Tie Gala Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Women of Vision & Destiny Ministries Worldwide Inc. and Wealth and Riches Today, Inc. are excited to present our 20/20 Black Tie Gala introducing the I am Worth It Foundation a global initiative to raise $3.7 billion for women and young ladies causes. We will celebrate 20 years of impacting the lives of 750,000 women and young ladies across the world. Our global platforms are in North America and Asia. "Our goal is to raise $1 dollar for every woman and young lady on the planet, says L. Renee