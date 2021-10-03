CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, GA

Live events coming up in Columbus

Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Live events are coming to Columbus.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPrHi_0cFqU77I00

How To Save and Fix your Relationship/Marriage- Columbus

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Columbus, GA 31901

Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWEV2_0cFqU77I00

Sarah’s Daughters Mar 27, 1st Qtr Gathering RESCHEDULED FOR OCT 30, 2021

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Sarah's Daughters presents their Annual First Quarter Gathering, March 27, 2021 featuring Grammy Winner CeCe Winans. Get your ticket today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaUHd_0cFqU77I00

2nd Annual 2021 Spooktacular Trunk or Treat

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901

You will have a 30 minute grace period to enter the event from your ticketed arrival time. Please arrive on time.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtHnO_0cFqU77I00

Mardi Gras Ball & Parlay 2022

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:59 PM

Address: North Hall, 801 Front Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

Fountain City Mardi Gras Association's Annual Mardi Gras Ball and Parlay scholarship fundraiser and Mardi Gras season kickoff event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YEoZ_0cFqU77I00

I AM Worth It Foundation Red Carpet Black Tie Gala

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Women of Vision & Destiny Ministries Worldwide Inc. and Wealth and Riches Today, Inc. are excited to present our 20/20 Black Tie Gala introducing the I am Worth It Foundation a global initiative to raise $3.7 billion for women and young ladies causes.   We will celebrate 20 years of impacting the lives of 750,000 women and young ladies across the world. Our global platforms are in North America and Asia. "Our goal is to raise $1 dollar for every woman and young lady on the planet, says L. Renee

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Sarah
Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
175
Followers
292
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy