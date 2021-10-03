CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson events coming up

Jackson Updates
Jackson Updates
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, MS) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5Kmo_0cFqU6EZ00

Culture and Biblical Sexuality

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 431 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39201

NOTICE: VENUE AND EVENT SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO COVID OR OTHER CIRCUMSTANCES. UNFORTUNATELY, THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS IF EVENT IS CANCELED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxbJL_0cFqU6EZ00

Boosie Birthday Bash Comedy & Soul Festival

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 105 East Pascagoula Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Boosie and Friends will perform at Jackson Convention Complex Nov 21st for his annual Comedy and Soul Festival. Desi Bank, Sir Charles....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUuEt_0cFqU6EZ00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Jackson, Jackson, MS 39201

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjnyV_0cFqU6EZ00

BBGDF Purple Heal Walk

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 400 High Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Join us in walking in solidarity with survivors and families of victims. October is domestic violence awareness month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W60fj_0cFqU6EZ00

Scott H Biram with JD Wilkes & Jordan Joyles

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 214 State Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Scott H Biram with JD Wilkes (of Legendary Shack Shakers), & Jordan Joyles (of Gallows Bound) October 22 at Martin's Downtown Doors 8 pm

