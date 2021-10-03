York calendar: Events coming up

(YORK, PA) Live events are coming to York.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in York:

Greener Codorus Initiative York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 234 West Clarke Avenue, York, PA 17401

Join us for weekly vegetation maintenance to keep harmful chemicals like herbicides from being sprayed along the Codorus Creek in York City

Celebration of Life for Barry L. Stell York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1700 Normandie Dr, York, PA

Due to COVID restrictions, his family is only now holding a celebration of life and remembrance reception on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 4PM at Normandie Ridge, 1700 Normandie Dr, York, PA.

Coming Out Day Celebration York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 North Beaver Street, York, PA 17401

Join us for our COMING OUT DAY CELEBRATION outside at White Rose Bar and Grill! LGBTQIA+ & Allies Event

Impending Darkness: 2nd Annual PA Stout Invitational York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 South Howard Street, York, PA 17401

Pennsylvania Only breweries gathering for an All Stout festival on November 21st at 12pm.

Entry Level Exterior Firefighter (ELEF) [September] York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 330 Emig Rd, York, PA

Class Fee: $190, (52 Hrs, Min. Age: 14) Dates: 2021: September 15th & 16th: 1830-2230, Sept. 19th: 0800-1700, Sept. 21st & 23rd: 1830-2230, Sept. 25th: 0800-1700, Sept. 27th & 29th: 1830-2230...