Charleston events coming up
(CHARLESTON, SC) Charleston is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Online Event, Charleston, SC 29401
Attend World's Largest Virtual Job Expo / Career Fair #AnalyticsClub #Hiring Drive #Charleston at https://analytics.club/we/jobfair
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Charleston, SC 29401
National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 72 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Please join your fellow Wando Warriors for a night of entertainment and elegance as we celebrate our 10th Reunion!! Food, Fun & Fellowship
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 273 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Moja Arts Festival Concert featuring The College of Charleston Gospel Choir
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 160 King St, Charleston, SC 29401
Join Karen White in Charleston for the release of the final Tradd Street Series book, "The Attic on Queen Street"!
