Fort Collins events coming soon

Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 6 days ago

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Live events are coming to Fort Collins.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Collins:

Veganza Vegan Market — Good Life Refuge

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 225 N Lemay Ave #1, Fort Collins, CO

Join us at the Veganza vegan market. Cruise a selection of great vendors like Crummies and more and don’t forget to stop by at our booth.

"Our Grand, or at least halfway decent, Finale"

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 417 W Magnolia St, Fort Collins, CO

and final season, and it’s a doozy! Two years of unsung antics, due to the pandemic, provide a plethora of new material. That, and some past audience favorites, mean an evening (or afternoon) of...

Sunday Worship Services

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 328 Remington St, Fort Collins, CO

Join us this Sunday as we gather to worship! New to MVC? Find out more about including service times and what to expect on our Plan Your Visit page.

TBRI® Family Connection Group: Fort Collins Metro

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1200 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO

Parenting is challenging, particularly when you are parenting a child from a hard place. This Implementation and Connection Group will focus on understanding the meaning of child behaviors, the...

Baby Dedication — The Grove Church

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 5124 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

Do you have a new addition to your family? We will be hosting a baby dedication on Sunday, October 3rd at The Grove. Click here to sign up.

