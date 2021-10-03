Live events Grand Rapids — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) Live events are lining up on the Grand Rapids calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGfnG_0cFqU2hf00

Fall Banquet

Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 225 3rd Ave, Enderlin, ND

Fall Banquet at VFW Enderlin - Post 9050, 225 3rd Ave., Enderlin, ND 58027, Enderlin, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TvE5P_0cFqU2hf00

Abuse Resource Network Community Impact Night

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Come join the Abuse Resource Network crew for dinner or order for takeout! The ARN crew will be in bussing tables durring buffet from 5pm to 7pm for tips. Pizza Ranch will also be donating a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zA0tc_0cFqU2hf00

The Granary Presents: 40 Below Comedy Show!

Ellendale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 605 1st Ave S, Ellendale, ND

First ever Comedy show at the Granary! Featuring a trio of comedians for your enjoyment!!! limited tickets will be available! Must be 21 or older to enjoy!!! Get your tickets early and mark your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV7vu_0cFqU2hf00

Basket Weaving Retreat at the Nome Schoolhouse October 2-3, 2021

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Join us for a Basket Weaving weekend at the Nome Schoolhouse. Bring a friend and enjoy weaving baskets with teachers Linda Hansen and Marcy Blikre. Spend the weekend at the Schoolhouse with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3CeB_0cFqU2hf00

Gwinner Firemans' Halloween Party

Gwinner, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3 Main St N, Gwinner, ND

Come party and support the Gwinner Fire Department at the Overtime Bar! Also check out other

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
