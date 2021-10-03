Live events Green Bay — what’s coming up

(GREEN BAY, WI) Live events are coming to Green Bay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Green Bay:

StREAMS@>! (LIVE)-Lions v Packers LIVE ON NFL 20 Sep 2021 Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1265 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54304

NEW Manufacturing Alliance's 7th annual "Get Real Math & Science Premiere" Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 South Washington Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

The 7th annual Get Real Math & Science Video Premiere will be held on October 5, 2021 at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay.

Kitsune Kon 2022 Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 333 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

Kitsune Kon is an anime convention based out of Green Bay, WI. Attendance is around 3,500 and growing each year!

October 3rd - Parking Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

Parking will be available for sale by Green Bay Distillery. Spots are limited to 120 spots for $25 each. There will also be 12 VIP parking

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

Hosted by John Kuhn! Reserved tables of 4 or 8 seats for the "Inside The Huddle" Show. Reserved seating based on time of purchase.