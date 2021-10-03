CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Coming soon: Newport News events

Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 6 days ago

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Newport News has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newport News:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pprIP_0cFqU0wD00

Ketch TwentySeven Wine Tasting

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 87 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601

Wine , food , dancing more wine , wine ohhh and more Wine ! Who doesn’t love a Wine tasting ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nZW6_0cFqU0wD00

Teacher and School Staff Appreciation

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 12229 Jefferson Ave Suite 500, Newport News, VA

Thank you to all those who invest in our communities through education! Teacher and School Staff Appreciation Weekend is Oct 1-3. Get 30% off your Non-designer purchase with Valid School ID...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVC1s_0cFqU0wD00

The Basics of Locs Look N’ Learn

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 9505 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601

AdvancedlocsLook n’ LearnBy licensed instructor and educator Keisha Roberts Starter locs - coil method vs other techniques Palm Roll vs. i

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ML4bN_0cFqU0wD00

York High School (Yorktown, VA) Class of 1981, 40th Reunion

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 740 Town Center Dr, Newport News, VA

Join us for 40th Reunion for the York High School Class of 1981! Saturday, Oct. 23rd, 2021 from 6-10 PM at the Newport News Marriott at City Center! Book your tickets through the Event Brite Link!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doAou_0cFqU0wD00

Wall of Remembrance for Betty Edwards

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 657 Harpersville Rd, Newport News, VA

Join us as we remember and lovely lady and put her name up on our Wall of Remembrance!

With Newport News Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

