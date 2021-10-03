Worcester calendar: Coming events

(WORCESTER, MA) Live events are coming to Worcester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Worcester:

Rosie Porter at BirchTree Bread Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Rosie Porter live at Birch Tree Bread Co in Worcester 🎶 www.rosieportermusic.com

Busting Anxiety and Overwhelm for Professional Men - Worcester Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Virtual via zoom, Worcester, MA 01609

Learn to turn exhaustion, anxiety and overwhelm into abundant energy, confidence and excitement without therapy & medication

ZoloZ Design Show Fashion Show and Music Concert Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1023 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01603

Don't miss our second biggest Fashion Show / Music Concert for all the new and old hopping artist around the world.

SEAN SULLIVAN @ THE WOOHAHA/BG Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 Franklin St, Worcester, MA

Sean Sullivan has earned his place in the prestigious Boston Comedy Scene through over a decade of producing refreshing, original comedy. Sean's signature quick wit and loose, improvisational...

Intro to Sewing | Learn to Sew | Multiple dates Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 78 Burncoat St, Worcester, MA

Your sewing machine is your friend! With even the most basic sewing skills, the projects , DIY repairs, craft, and home decor creation possi About this Event Your sewing machine is your friend...