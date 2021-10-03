CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Worcester calendar: Coming events

Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 6 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA) Live events are coming to Worcester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Worcester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHI4K_0cFqTzI800

Rosie Porter at BirchTree Bread

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Rosie Porter live at Birch Tree Bread Co in Worcester 🎶 www.rosieportermusic.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYfhI_0cFqTzI800

Busting Anxiety and Overwhelm for Professional Men - Worcester

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Virtual via zoom, Worcester, MA 01609

Learn to turn exhaustion, anxiety and overwhelm into abundant energy, confidence and excitement without therapy & medication

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRWz6_0cFqTzI800

ZoloZ Design Show Fashion Show and Music Concert

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1023 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01603

Don't miss our second biggest Fashion Show / Music Concert for all the new and old hopping artist around the world.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzVqM_0cFqTzI800

SEAN SULLIVAN @ THE WOOHAHA/BG

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 Franklin St, Worcester, MA

Sean Sullivan has earned his place in the prestigious Boston Comedy Scene through over a decade of producing refreshing, original comedy. Sean's signature quick wit and loose, improvisational...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6Mf4_0cFqTzI800

Intro to Sewing | Learn to Sew | Multiple dates

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 78 Burncoat St, Worcester, MA

Your sewing machine is your friend! With even the most basic sewing skills, the projects , DIY repairs, craft, and home decor creation possi About this Event Your sewing machine is your friend...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Birch Tree Bread Co#Ma 01609 Learn#Ma 01603#Boston Comedy Scene
Worcester Post

Worcester Post

Worcester, MA
119
Followers
290
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy