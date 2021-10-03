CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Davids Church, VA

Saint Davids Church events coming up

 6 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are coming to Saint Davids Church.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Davids Church area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ky8kL_0cFqTyPP00

Spaghetti Dinner (Drive-Thru)

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 121 W Court St, Woodstock, VA

Please join the WFD Auxiliary for our drive-thru spaghetti dinner on Friday, October 15 from 4-7 PM. All you need to do is drive-up, identify the number of orders you need, make your freewill...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETlb9_0cFqTyPP00

South Street Barn Market

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 411 S Muhlenberg St, Woodstock, VA

Season: Year Round Market Hours Saturdays, 9 a.m - 1 p.m Location: American Legion Post #199 - 411 S. Muhlenberg,Woodstock, VA 22664

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNFsz_0cFqTyPP00

Tribe Campout

Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7091 Fort Valley Rd, Fort Valley, VA

Our annual Tribe Campout and Hiking Adventure Cost: $25 per person Rentals Available for additional charge. 3 Days - 2 Nights Scheduled Events Include: • Glow Hike at Night • Fishing • Camp Craft...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiV5N_0cFqTyPP00

FALL FESTIVAL

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Join us for our 1st annual fall festival. Enjoy shopping local vendor booths, while your children enjoy bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin painting, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023YPX_0cFqTyPP00

Fall Adventure Weekend

Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2239 Camp Roosevelt Rd, Fort Valley, VA

Come on your own, bring your family, or organize a group and explore the Shenandoah Valley this Fall! We'll provide meals and lodging options in the Cabin Village (which are heated), Sukkah...

