Lily Bay Township, ME

Lily Bay Twp events coming up

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 6 days ago

(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Lily Bay Twp is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lily Bay Twp area:



Maine Concealed Carry Permit Class

Rockwood, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 281 The Birches Rd, Rockwood, ME

This concealed carry permit class is required of persons wishing to obtain a pistol permit in the state of Maine. The course is also accepted by many other states for person’s attempting to...



MCI Varsity Field Hockey @ Piscataquis

Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 25 Campus Dr, Guilford, ME

The Piscataquis (Guilford, ME) varsity field hockey team has a home conference game vs. Maine Central Institute (Pittsfield, ME) on Friday, October 8 @ 4p.

T4 Survival Home Defense Camp October 2021

Rockwood, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 281 The Birches Rd, Rockwood, ME

TRAINING 4 SURVIVING THE FIGHT OF YOUR LIFE - IN YOUR HOME!



Trapper Education- Jackman

Jackman, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 598 Alt Main Trail, Jackman, ME

All education events in Jackman, Maine. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Jackman like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance



Maine St. R&B Revue at the International Fly in

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Maine St. R&B will be providing dance music as part of this year's International Fly In @ Moosehead Lake.

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp, ME
ABOUT

With Lily Bay Twp Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

