Live events coming up in Lawson

(LAWSON, AR) Live events are coming to Lawson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lawson:

71277 El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 71277? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

A Walk at the Arboretum El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1506 Mt Holly Rd, El Dorado, AR

Take a walk at the arboretum with a park interpreter from the Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources, as we discover the story of the 1920s south Arkansas oil boom and how it impacted areas like the...

Business After Hours: United Insurance - Rod Mills El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 116 W Elm St, El Dorado, AR

Business After Hours for October 2021: United Insurance - Rod Mills When: October 19th Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Where: United Insurance - Rod Mills 116 W. Elm Street El Dorado, AR 71730

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, El Dorado, AR 71730

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

El Dorado High School Class of 2000- 21 Yr Reunion El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 104 E Oak, El Dorado, AR 71730

Get ready for the reunion of a lifetime! The El Dorado High School Class of 2000 is taking El Dorado by storm! Cheers to 21 Years!