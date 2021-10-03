CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawson, AR

Live events coming up in Lawson

Lawson Voice
Lawson Voice
 6 days ago

(LAWSON, AR) Live events are coming to Lawson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lawson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEhns_0cFqTwdx00

71277

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 71277? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yncQ_0cFqTwdx00

A Walk at the Arboretum

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1506 Mt Holly Rd, El Dorado, AR

Take a walk at the arboretum with a park interpreter from the Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources, as we discover the story of the 1920s south Arkansas oil boom and how it impacted areas like the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CcAj_0cFqTwdx00

Business After Hours: United Insurance - Rod Mills

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 116 W Elm St, El Dorado, AR

Business After Hours for October 2021: United Insurance - Rod Mills When: October 19th Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Where: United Insurance - Rod Mills 116 W. Elm Street El Dorado, AR 71730

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nl6QB_0cFqTwdx00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, El Dorado, AR 71730

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AH8HC_0cFqTwdx00

El Dorado High School Class of 2000- 21 Yr Reunion

El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 104 E Oak, El Dorado, AR 71730

Get ready for the reunion of a lifetime! The El Dorado High School Class of 2000 is taking El Dorado by storm! Cheers to 21 Years!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawson, AR
City
El Dorado, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
El Dorado, AR
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ar Take#Ar Business
Lawson Voice

Lawson Voice

Lawson, AR
12
Followers
267
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy