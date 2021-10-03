Live events on the horizon in Yuma Proving Ground

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Yuma Proving Ground has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yuma Proving Ground:

ABCS Silent Auction Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 101 W 26th St, Yuma, AZ

ABCS Silent Auction is on Facebook. To connect with ABCS Silent Auction, join Facebook today.

Yuma Welcome Aboard Brief Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Building 1200, Hart St., Yuma, AZ 85365

Welcome to MCAS Yuma! We'll introduce you to the on and off-base community as you settle into your new duty station. Registration Req'd.

A Hand Up: 8 Hour Pre-Purchase Class (Yuma, English) Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1235 S Redondo Center Dr, Yuma, AZ

This HUD Approved Homebuyer Education Certificate program is an 8-hour group workshop that covers all aspects of the home buying process, including choosing a lender and Realtor, selecting...

Vintage Lighted Ceramic Trees, Cactus, & more! Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

The workshop includes pottery, light kit, glaze & firing in our kiln. These pieces will be available for pickup 7 to 10 days after the workshop. Pick your lighted ceramic piece from sizes below...

Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention Instructor Qualification Workshop & Updates (In-Person) Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

This 2-day, in-person workshop is designed to train participants to safely and effectively deliver instruction in the Tai Chi for Arthritis / Tai Chi for Arthritis for Falls Prevention (TCA ...