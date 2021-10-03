Live events on the horizon in Yeehaw Junction

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Live events are lining up on the Yeehaw Junction calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yeehaw Junction:

Shooting for the Stars Sporting Clay Tournament Okeechobee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 10:30 AM

Address: 12399 NE 224th St., Okeechobee, FL 34972

Suffolk presents Shooting for the Stars, a sporting clay shooting tournament benefiting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

High Noon Cafe Open Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 9449 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

« All Events High Noon Cafe Open October 26 @ 11:00 am -

Saturday Night Steak Dinner Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9449 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

Steak dinner includes salad $34.95 + tax & gratuity Chef’s Dinner Specials Full Bar Available. 5PM-8PM For reservations call 863-532-6267

Okeechobee FL Gun Show Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4276 US-441, Okeechobee, FL

Okeechobee FL Gun Show information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Florida gun show locations

Fast N Furious (FFBR) Oct 7th Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4601 FL-710 E, Okeechobee, FL

Fast N Furious (FFBR) Oct 7th at Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center & Fairgrounds, 4601 Highway 710, Okeechobee, FL 34972, Okeechobee, United States on Thu Oct 07 2021 at 05:00 pm