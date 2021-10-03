CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific House, CA

Pacific House calendar: Coming events

Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 6 days ago

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Pacific House is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pacific House:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKyRa_0cFqTtzm00

Zinfest 2021 Day 1

Somerset, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7280 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA

The Third Annual Fair Play Zin Fest will be an event for the senses, an epic wine and food adventure celebrating award winning premium zinfandels and other fantastic wines produced out of Fair...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVBgn_0cFqTtzm00

Friday Cider Sunsets @ Hidden Star Camino

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2740 Cable Rd, Camino, CA

Fridays, 6-9pm. Wind down with a beautiful view and sunset while sipping on some delicious hard ciders, available on tap. Follow us on Instagram (hiddenstar.applehill) and facebook...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iKYp_0cFqTtzm00

Celebrate Recovery | Green Valley Community Church

Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 3500 Missouri Flat Rd, Placerville, CA

This year–round group changes lives through the love of Jesus Christ. If you have experienced a life hurt, habit, or hang up then Celebrate Recovery is the perfect place for you to feel safe while...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPt7L_0cFqTtzm00

El Dorado Chapter Plant Sale

Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2850 Fairlane Ct, Placerville, CA

The California Native Plant Society is dedicated to celebrating California's native plant heritage and preserving it for future generations. About CNPS Conservation Gardening Plant Science...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GGX2_0cFqTtzm00

Petty Rocks rocks Camino, CA

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3544 Carson Rd #20, Camino, CA

Petty Rocks brings the music of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers to Hwy 50 Brewery in Caminoa, CA.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Placerville, CA
Government
City
Somerset, CA
City
Fair Play, CA
City
Pacific House, CA
Local
California Government
City
Camino, CA
Somerset, CA
Government
City
Placerville, CA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Jesus Christ
Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House, CA
13
Followers
306
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy