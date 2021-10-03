Pacific House calendar: Coming events

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Pacific House is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pacific House:

Zinfest 2021 Day 1 Somerset, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7280 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA

The Third Annual Fair Play Zin Fest will be an event for the senses, an epic wine and food adventure celebrating award winning premium zinfandels and other fantastic wines produced out of Fair...

Friday Cider Sunsets @ Hidden Star Camino Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2740 Cable Rd, Camino, CA

Fridays, 6-9pm. Wind down with a beautiful view and sunset while sipping on some delicious hard ciders, available on tap. Follow us on Instagram (hiddenstar.applehill) and facebook...

Celebrate Recovery | Green Valley Community Church Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 3500 Missouri Flat Rd, Placerville, CA

This year–round group changes lives through the love of Jesus Christ. If you have experienced a life hurt, habit, or hang up then Celebrate Recovery is the perfect place for you to feel safe while...

El Dorado Chapter Plant Sale Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2850 Fairlane Ct, Placerville, CA

The California Native Plant Society is dedicated to celebrating California's native plant heritage and preserving it for future generations. About CNPS Conservation Gardening Plant Science...

Petty Rocks rocks Camino, CA Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3544 Carson Rd #20, Camino, CA

Petty Rocks brings the music of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers to Hwy 50 Brewery in Caminoa, CA.