White Oak, SC

Live events coming up in White Oak

White Oak News Alert
 6 days ago

(WHITE OAK, SC) Live events are lining up on the White Oak calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Oak:

2nd Annual Southeast Big Money Showdown

Ridgeway, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

2nd Annual Southeast Big Money Showdown at Lake Wateree, Ridgeway, SC 29180, Ridgeway, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:30 am to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 02:30 pm

Mason Horne Live!

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

Mason Horne Live! at McNulty's Taproom, 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC 29016, Blythewood, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 09:00 pm

Journey Worship Service

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 408 Blythewood Rd, Blythewood, SC

Join us for our Contemporary Worship Service at 11:00 am in the Fellowship Hall!

Brolympics — Village Students

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 574 Rimer Pond Rd, Blythewood, SC

Brolympics is a one day event that takes place in the fall semester for middle school boys and their dads. Come join us for a morning of food, fellowship, a guest speaker, and an assortment of...

Brooks Herring Live!

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

Brooks Herring Live! er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Brooks Herring Live!, kom á Facebook nú.

Learn More

NFL
