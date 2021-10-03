Live events coming up in White Oak

(WHITE OAK, SC) Live events are lining up on the White Oak calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Oak:

2nd Annual Southeast Big Money Showdown Ridgeway, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

2nd Annual Southeast Big Money Showdown at Lake Wateree, Ridgeway, SC 29180, Ridgeway, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:30 am to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 02:30 pm

Mason Horne Live! Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

Mason Horne Live! at McNulty's Taproom, 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC 29016, Blythewood, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 09:00 pm

Journey Worship Service Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 408 Blythewood Rd, Blythewood, SC

Join us for our Contemporary Worship Service at 11:00 am in the Fellowship Hall!

Brolympics — Village Students Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 574 Rimer Pond Rd, Blythewood, SC

Brolympics is a one day event that takes place in the fall semester for middle school boys and their dads. Come join us for a morning of food, fellowship, a guest speaker, and an assortment of...

Brooks Herring Live! Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

