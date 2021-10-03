Winton events calendar

(WINTON, MN) Winton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winton:

Sustainable Living Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Ever wonder how you might make a positive difference to sustainable living but haven’t known where to start? Well, you’re in luck! Join a community of green-minded folk in discussing creative ways...

Create a Herringbone Bracelet Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

This bracelet utilizes magatama beads and jump rings to create a unique herringbone design. Each bracelet will utilize a center focal bead for accent. A variety of colors will be available to...

Starting Your Novel and “After Francesco” Reading with Brian Malloy Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Do you have a great idea for a novel? Not sure what to do next? In this user-friendly session for the first-time novelist you’ll create a basic plot outline, and get to know your main characters...

Gaming Getaway Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

Explore all upcoming getaway events in Britt, Minnesota, find information & tickets for upcoming getaway events happening in Britt, Minnesota.

Native Music Fest – Indigenous Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

Location : Fortune Bay Resort Casino hr Mato Nanji’s father, the late Greg Zephier, Sr., was a well-known and highly respected spiritual advisor and spokesperson for the International Indian...