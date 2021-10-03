CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victory, VT

What's up Victory: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(VICTORY, VT) Live events are lining up on the Victory calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victory:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Il6q9_0cFqTqLb00

Mountain Bike Clinic Fundraiser for the Chapel of the Holy Family

Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2059 Darling Hill Rd A, Lyndonville, VT

Coming up - Bike Clinic weekend of Oct 15 to support the Chapel of the Holy Family's boiler fundraiser...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXWoJ_0cFqTqLb00

Weeks Medical Center – Lancaster

Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 173 Middle St, Lancaster, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnIxD_0cFqTqLb00

Closing Weekend Whip Off

East Burke, Burke, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 223 Sherburne Lodge Rd, East Burke, VT

Sunday, October 10th 3:00pm Where: on the Jester Bridge $10/rider entry fee. Sign-up by 2pm on Sunday, October 10th at the Sherburne Base Lodge Ticket Window. Must have a 2021 Burke Bike Park...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BbMR_0cFqTqLb00

Lyndon Farmers' Market

Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Bandstand Park, Lyndonville, VT

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruQpP_0cFqTqLb00

Community Chat at Cafe Lotti

East Burke, Burke, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 603 VT-114, East Burke, VT

These informal gatherings will be hosted on a monthly basis. The chats will consist of KT’sExecutive Director and a few Board members or folks from the KT Team. Goals of the Chats will be to hear...

Victory, VT
