CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sawyers Bar, CA

Sawyers Bar calendar: Coming events

Sawyers Bar Daily
Sawyers Bar Daily
 6 days ago

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) Live events are lining up on the Sawyers Bar calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sawyers Bar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTnSR_0cFqTopN00

Murphy’s Bible Study

Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 Eastside Rd, Etna, CA

Don and Sandra's Bible Study. NOTE: we will temporarily be meeting at KIP & SHELLY WHIPPLE'S home. Call 467-3414 for more info.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRz6h_0cFqTopN00

TREX Klamath River Prescribed Fire Training Exchange — Michigan Prescribed Fire Council

Orleans, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Register Online at this link by Aug 31, 2021 Pending Acceptable Weather Conditions A multi-organization local area burn team including the Karuk Tribe, Mid Klamath Watershed Council, local Fire...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGshx_0cFqTopN00

Yreka Community Certified Farmer's Market

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 9 - October , 2021Wednesday, 10AM - 1PM Location:1712 Fairlane Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8lEW_0cFqTopN00

Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 117 W Miner St, Yreka, CA

Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwh0n_0cFqTopN00

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner, Game and Dance

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 332 W Miner St, Yreka, CA

For Elks Members and their Invited Guests.... HALLOWEEN MURDER MYSTERY DINNER AND GAME AND DANCE... JOIN US FOR TAPAS, SPECIAL DRINKS AND A JOINING OF WITCHES, SORCERERS, WEREWOLVES AND HUMANS AS...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Sawyers Bar, CA
Local
California Restaurants
City
Etna, CA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Food Drink#Kip Shelly Whipple S#Sun Oct 10#Tapas
Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar, CA
6
Followers
241
Post
371
Views
ABOUT

With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy