Sawyers Bar calendar: Coming events

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) Live events are lining up on the Sawyers Bar calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sawyers Bar:

Murphy’s Bible Study Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 Eastside Rd, Etna, CA

Don and Sandra's Bible Study. NOTE: we will temporarily be meeting at KIP & SHELLY WHIPPLE'S home. Call 467-3414 for more info.

TREX Klamath River Prescribed Fire Training Exchange — Michigan Prescribed Fire Council Orleans, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Register Online at this link by Aug 31, 2021 Pending Acceptable Weather Conditions A multi-organization local area burn team including the Karuk Tribe, Mid Klamath Watershed Council, local Fire...

Yreka Community Certified Farmer's Market Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 9 - October , 2021Wednesday, 10AM - 1PM Location:1712 Fairlane Road

Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 117 W Miner St, Yreka, CA

Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner, Game and Dance Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 332 W Miner St, Yreka, CA

For Elks Members and their Invited Guests.... HALLOWEEN MURDER MYSTERY DINNER AND GAME AND DANCE... JOIN US FOR TAPAS, SPECIAL DRINKS AND A JOINING OF WITCHES, SORCERERS, WEREWOLVES AND HUMANS AS...