CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Primrose, KY

Live events on the horizon in Primrose

Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 6 days ago

(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Primrose calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Primrose area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHUPy_0cFqTnwe00

Red River Gorge Backpacking Workshop

Slade, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 769 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, KY

Learn how to backpack with our small group, women only backpacking workshop in the Red River Gorge. It’s a hands-on, overnight experience taking place on the weekend! Have you ever dreamed of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gr0Ze_0cFqTnwe00

Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip

Campton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5150 KY-715, Campton, KY

List of Kristy Matheson upcoming events. Trips-adventures Events by Kristy Matheson. Events - Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip, Hueston Woods Yoga and

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pURw_0cFqTnwe00

Fall Women’s Retreat

Slade, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Fall Women’s Retreat at Red River Gorge and Natural Bridge, Slade, KY, Slade, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Oct 24 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ij07k_0cFqTnwe00

Twin City Kruzers

Irvine, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Located by the Courthouse in Downtown Irvine,KY. This is a Rain or Shine Cruise so Come on Out. Every 2nd Saturday May through October. 5-8PM The Cruise-In is Sponsored by Citizens Guarantee Bank...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0mdv_0cFqTnwe00

ANOTHER DIRECTION live with Estill County Public Library

Irvine, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Pickin’ in the Park . For live music. Originals and covers. !

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Campton, KY
City
River, KY
City
Slade, KY
City
Primrose, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Sun Oct 10#Ky List#The Gorge Trip#Courthouse#Citizens Guarantee Bank
Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
19
Followers
267
Post
535
Views
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy