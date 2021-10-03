Live events on the horizon in Primrose

(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Primrose calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Primrose area:

Red River Gorge Backpacking Workshop Slade, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 769 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, KY

Learn how to backpack with our small group, women only backpacking workshop in the Red River Gorge. It’s a hands-on, overnight experience taking place on the weekend! Have you ever dreamed of...

Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip Campton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5150 KY-715, Campton, KY

List of Kristy Matheson upcoming events. Trips-adventures Events by Kristy Matheson. Events - Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip, Hueston Woods Yoga and

Fall Women’s Retreat Slade, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Fall Women’s Retreat at Red River Gorge and Natural Bridge, Slade, KY, Slade, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Oct 24 2021 at 05:00 pm

Twin City Kruzers Irvine, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Located by the Courthouse in Downtown Irvine,KY. This is a Rain or Shine Cruise so Come on Out. Every 2nd Saturday May through October. 5-8PM The Cruise-In is Sponsored by Citizens Guarantee Bank...

ANOTHER DIRECTION live with Estill County Public Library Irvine, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Pickin’ in the Park . For live music. Originals and covers. !