Fire causes partial collapse of Rome's Iron Bridge

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A fire on Sunday night severely damaged Rome's Iron Bridge and left surrounding areas without electricity.

The fire took place just before midnight and caused external portions of the bridge's structure to collapse. No injuries were reported.

The metal bridge, also known as the Industry Bridge, was built in 1863 and connects the neighborhoods of Trastevere and Ostiense.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Officials said the fire appeared to be fueled by gas pipelines and sparked by an electrical shortage from underneath the bridge where people are living in makeshift shacks.

Francesco Notaro, commander of Rome's fire brigade, said it was to early to say if it would be possible to notice the bridge, noting that while the structure itself appears intact, firefighters had already noticed "possible deformations."

Some districts in Rome reported blackouts as a result of the flames while residents in Ostiense, Trastevere and Monteverde also reported a lack of electricity.

The blaze took place on the eve of a vote to elect a new mayor.

"It is heartbreaking to see a piece of history reduced to this," outgoing Mayor Virginia Raggi said. "The important thing is that there is nobody injured."