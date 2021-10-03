CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Valley, NV

What’s up Sandy Valley: Local events calendar

Sandy Valley Daily
Sandy Valley Daily
 6 days ago

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Sandy Valley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandy Valley:

Teen Talk, a Support Group for Students Age 12-17

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 9300 West Sunset Road, Education Room/First Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Teen support group for students in the Las Vegas.

S.N.O.R.E Battle At Primm

Primm, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 31900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Primm, NV

Explore all upcoming primm events in Primm, find information & tickets for upcoming primm events happening in Primm.

Sandy Valley Day

Sandy Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Dr. Elena Combs will be coming to Sandy Valley, NV on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Please RSVP by Friday, October 8, 2021.

Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Join us for our annual Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar at Veil Pavilion at the Silverton Casino.

Craft Show Spooktacular

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

LV Craft Shows has been bringing the best craft & gift shows to the Las Vegas Valley since 1999. Join us and see why we're the best!

