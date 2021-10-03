CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newell, CA

Newell events coming up

Newell Today
Newell Today
 6 days ago

(NEWELL, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newell area:

October Board Meeting

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR

October Board Meeting Hosted By FourRunners KlamathFalls. Event starts at Tue Oct 26 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at Klamath Falls., All Members are welcome to attend...!?

Senior Adult No-Host Lunch

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 2322 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Come and have lunch with other senior adults. Fun, food, fellowship You may also like the following events from Refuge City Church

KBHA Summer Sizzle Horse SHow

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

Two day Open Horse Show and Gaming sponsored by KBHA.

Thank A Farmer Dinner

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 4500 Foothills Blvd, Klamath Falls, OR

Dinner and auction to benefit agricultural education and firearms safety in Klamath County, Oregon Email agricampusa@gmail.com or call 541.892.0958 Baked Potato Bar and food provided by Lost River...

Zach's Bikes Wednesday night- Mtn Bike ride - Beginner/Intermediate level - Moore Park Trails

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 831 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

It’s warm outside, trails are ready, and it’s time to ride! We will be splitting the group into beginner and intermediate. This will make it possible to keep the group size under 10 riders, as...

#Refuge City Church#Sun Oct 10#Kbha#Baked Potato Bar
Newell Today

Newell Today

Newell, CA
ABOUT

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

