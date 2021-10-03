CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Grove, OR

Pine Grove calendar: What's coming up

Pine Grove Today
Pine Grove Today
 6 days ago

(PINE GROVE, OR) Pine Grove is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pine Grove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Anksc_0cFqTiX100

Robert Richter at The Bargeway in The Dalles Wed Oct 6th at 6:30 pm FREE

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1535 Bargeway Rd, The Dalles, OR

Portland Singer/Songwriter Robert Richter performs with his duo at in The Dalles at the awesome Bargeway Pub. FREE show starts at 6:30 pm. More information at www.robertrichtermusi.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yH603_0cFqTiX100

2nd Annual Gazoo Trucking Halloween Terror at the Strip

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 97 US-26, Madras, OR

Gates open at 8:30 am - Racing starts at 10 am Saturday & 9 am Sunday Come for the Halloween fun again this year!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZnyT_0cFqTiX100

Jefferson County Food Bank – Drive Up

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 51 SE Buff St, Madras, OR

Adventist Community Services hosts the Jefferson County Food Bank each Tuesday from 1:30pm to 5pm. Call 541-475-3344 for further assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20V1fZ_0cFqTiX100

Madras Redevelopment Commission - City Council Meeting

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Madras City Hall - Council Chambers - 125 SW "E" Street This meeting is open to the public and interested citizens are invited to attend. The meeting will be offered via Zoom and teleconference...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWNIn_0cFqTiX100

$36,000 BUCKIN’ BRONCO GIVEAWAY

Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24TH | 2PM-7PM One LUCKY winner can drive away with a NEW Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000 Cash! Car Giveaway at 5PM and other Cash & Prize Drawings between 2PM-7PM (multiple winners...

