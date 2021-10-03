Oreana events calendar

(OREANA, ID) Live events are coming to Oreana.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oreana area:

2021 FALL IBM OPEN, CJ STRIKE RESERVOIR Grand View, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 28114 Black Sands Rd, Grand View, ID

Idaho Bassmasters is proud to present our 2021 FALL IBM OPEN to be held at CJ Strike Reservoir, Black Sands Resort on October 30, 2021. Details, information and entry form can be found on our...

Snake River Concert Melba, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 11309 ID-78, Melba, ID

Come join us for an afternoon of music by two Award Winning artists at a one of a kind location just outside Boise, ID. About this Event Come join us for an afternoon of music by these Award...

Three Forks Annual Trip Jordan Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Three Forks, Jordan Valley, OR 97910

Three Forks in a cultural and historic landscape. It has the North Fork, Middle Fork, and the Main river converge at this point