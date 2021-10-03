CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesita, NM

Live events on the horizon in Mesita

Mesita Updates
Mesita Updates
 6 days ago

(MESITA, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mesita calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmbll_0cFqTfsq00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 101 Courthouse Rd SE, Los Lunas, NM

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Dwpp_0cFqTfsq00

Halloween and Horses Fundraising Auction

Peralta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7 Wildwood Ln, Peralta, NM

Annual Fundraising Event featuring auction goods and services, horse demonstrations, horse rides, Halloween horse and face painting by Giggles the Clown, and more -- all in support of Wilderwood's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oocWu_0cFqTfsq00

Los Lunas Farmers' Market

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3447 Lambros SE At Heritage Park, Los Lunas, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 11 - October 19, 2021Tuesdays, 4 pm - 7 pm Location:Heritage Park, 3447 Lambros Circle, Los Lunas, NM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iKBk_0cFqTfsq00

THORS-day Karaoke

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 470 Sandsage St, Los Lunas, NM

Get hammered and sing some songs with DJ Danielsan hosting karaoke every THORS-day at Tractor Los Lunas!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuHfS_0cFqTfsq00

Women’s Bible Study

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 914 Los Lentes Rd SE, Los Lunas, NM

Join us in the parsonage for a Bible Study and fellowship with one another from 6:00 - 7:30 each Wednesday night.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

Arts Council honors Todd, Hubbard, Albers for lifetime of support

“My dad loved this community,” Chris Todd said Sept. 23, as he accepted the Doña Ana Arts Council’s (DAAC) Papen Family Award on behalf of longtime community activist and arts supporter Norman Todd, who died Aug. 25. DAAC Executive Director Greg Smith said Todd and his wife, Georgette Malooly, have...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Mesita Updates

Mesita Updates

Mesita, NM
12
Followers
227
Post
769
Views
ABOUT

With Mesita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy