Live events on the horizon in Mesita

(MESITA, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mesita calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesita:

Medicare Open House/Seminar Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 101 Courthouse Rd SE, Los Lunas, NM

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Halloween and Horses Fundraising Auction Peralta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7 Wildwood Ln, Peralta, NM

Annual Fundraising Event featuring auction goods and services, horse demonstrations, horse rides, Halloween horse and face painting by Giggles the Clown, and more -- all in support of Wilderwood's...

Los Lunas Farmers' Market Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3447 Lambros SE At Heritage Park, Los Lunas, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 11 - October 19, 2021Tuesdays, 4 pm - 7 pm Location:Heritage Park, 3447 Lambros Circle, Los Lunas, NM

THORS-day Karaoke Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 470 Sandsage St, Los Lunas, NM

Get hammered and sing some songs with DJ Danielsan hosting karaoke every THORS-day at Tractor Los Lunas!

Women’s Bible Study Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 914 Los Lentes Rd SE, Los Lunas, NM

Join us in the parsonage for a Bible Study and fellowship with one another from 6:00 - 7:30 each Wednesday night.

