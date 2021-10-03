Live events New Post — what’s coming up

(NEW POST, WI) Live events are lining up on the New Post calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Post area:

Ladies' Musky Fishing School Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 8534 N Deerfoot Rd, Hayward, WI

All skill levels are welcomed and encouraged at Ladie's Musky Fishing School in Hayward, WI. Book your class and learn to fly fish today!

Treeland Premier Musky Fly Fishing Championships Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 9630 Treland Rd, Hayward, WI

October 7-9 Treeland Premier Musky Fly Fishing Championships at Treeland Resorts, 9630 N., Treeland Rd., Hayward, WI 54843. One of […]



Rhonda Vincent Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 13767 W County Road B, Hayward, WI

Rhonda Vincent - The Queen Of Bluegrass - Fri, Oct 29, 2021 - Hayward, WI - online ticket sales

October Parent Advisory Meeting Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 8575 N Round Lake School Rd, Hayward, WI

Parent meeting to hear updates and important events, offer input & ask questions & treats!

13th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 10290 WI-27, Hayward, WI

