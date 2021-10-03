CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenzie Bridge, OR

Mckenzie Bridge calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are coming to Mckenzie Bridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mckenzie Bridge:

Bluegrass Jam Zone & Workshops at Nechville West

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join us at Nechville Banjos West during the 2021 Sisters Folk Festival, October 1-3. We’re proud to be a festival sponsor and happy to host the Bluegrass Jam Zone! 441 E Main Avenue (Proof of...

Jimmy Haggard Band at The Woods Roadhouse

Foster, Sweet Home, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 6099 US-20, Foster, OR

The Jimmy Haggard brings an evening of Blues-Rock and Classic Rock to the Woods Roadhouse. It's party time! Reservations are recommended.

HAPPY GIRLS SISTERS

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 1021 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, OR

Learn more about what makes Happy Girls Sisters one of Central Oregon's top races.

James Matt @ The Sisters Depot

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 250 W Cascade Ave, Sisters, OR

James Matt @ The Sisters Depot is on Facebook. To connect with James Matt @ The Sisters Depot, join Facebook today.

Community Group Fitness Class

McKenzie Bridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 56334 McKenzie Hwy, McKenzie Bridge, OR

Exercise class lasting approximately 45 minutes focusing on flexibility, core development, total body strength, and cardio conditioning. Class is led by a certified personal trainer (Kiger Plews...

ABOUT

With Mckenzie Bridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

