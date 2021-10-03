Live events Lost Cabin — what’s coming up

(LOST CABIN, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lost Cabin calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lost Cabin area:

S-219 Firing Operations Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 5/13/22 - 5/15/22 Time: 0800 – 1700 Daily Instructor: Ken Metzler Link for Pre-Course work: