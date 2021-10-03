CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Cabin, WY

Live events Lost Cabin — what’s coming up

Lost Cabin Voice
Lost Cabin Voice
 6 days ago

(LOST CABIN, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lost Cabin calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lost Cabin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4cmt_0cFqTcEf00

S-219 Firing Operations

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 5/13/22 - 5/15/22   Time: 0800 – 1700 Daily Instructor:  Ken Metzler Link for Pre-Course work:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7Y2C_0cFqTcEf00

N0445- Fire and Emergency Services Training Program Management

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

NFA course providing training officers with tools and skills to lead and manage the training function in fire/EMS organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqQtB_0cFqTcEf00

F0633- Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Geared toward students who have or will have responsibilities as the practitioner who provides services at the program delivery level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYLy3_0cFqTcEf00

F0770- Fire Investigation: First Responder

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course presenting a basic overview of fire investigation. (For current fire service members only.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPy6G_0cFqTcEf00

S-215 Fire Operations in the Wildland Urban Interface

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course is for personnel desiring to be qualified as Incident Commander Type 4 (ICT4), Task Force Leader (TFLD), or any Strike Team Lead

