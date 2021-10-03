Laird calendar: Events coming up

(LAIRD, CO) Live events are lining up on the Laird calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laird area:

Monster Truck Nitro Tour - YUMA, AZ Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 410 W Hoag Ave, Yuma, CO

MONSTER TRUCK NITRO TOUR! BACK AGAIN! BIGGER AND BETTER! WITNESS THE THUNDER! YUMA, AZ will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS as they invade...

YumaNaz Youth Group KICK-OFF!! Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 505 E Beatty Ave, Yuma, CO

We are starting SUNDAY NIGHT YOUTH GROUP at YumaNAZ, beginning 10.3.21 at 6:30 PM! We are kicking off our new youth ministry with pizza and lots of awesome games! Our Sunday night youth group will...

Joes Grassroots Community Center Public Open House Joes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6671 US-36, Joes, CO

Xcel Energy has identified focus areas, smaller areas within each segment study area, where the preferred transmission route and substation could be located. Please join us at one of our upcoming...