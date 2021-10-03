CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grasmere, ID

Grasmere calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(GRASMERE, ID) Grasmere has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grasmere area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbbQ3_0cFqTaTD00

Professor Renan Vital Super Training/Grand Opening of VBJJ

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Professor Renan Vital the founder of Vital BJJ will be visiting us at VITAL BJJ in Mountain Home, Idaho for a 2 hours Super training class for the Team and friends.??. Professor Renan Vital is one...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgToU_0cFqTaTD00

Trick Or Treat Trail

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 325 S 3rd W St, Mountain Home, ID

Trick Or Treat Trail at Mountain Home Elks Lodge 2276, 325 South 3rd West, Mountain Home, ID 83647, Mountain Home, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6lcu_0cFqTaTD00

My First Art Show

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 115 N 2nd E St, Mountain Home, ID

Come see me and my artwork at my first Art Show! I will have all new original pieces up for this event. We will have some food and drinks there as well. This is a free event so swing by, check it...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0KWC_0cFqTaTD00

Mountain Home Farmers Market

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 1 pm Location:Railroad Park, Main Street, Downtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kKyP_0cFqTaTD00

Gaming Arcade

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Once a month we will provide a Gaming Arcade with Wii, Xbox, and/or PlayStation consoles up for the kids to engage with their peers. Third Friday of each month (3:15pm to 4:30pm).

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grasmere, ID
ABOUT

With Grasmere News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

