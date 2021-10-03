CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenhorn, OR

Greenhorn events calendar

Greenhorn News Flash
Greenhorn News Flash
 6 days ago

(GREENHORN, OR) Live events are coming to Greenhorn.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenhorn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAGYp_0cFqTZXM00

Kitchen Use-SNAPEd

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this event, please contact Bonni Booth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkSv9_0cFqTZXM00

Adult Wheel Throwing for Beginners

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Adult Wheel Throwing for Beginners Instructor: Debbie Penning Dates & Times: Class 1: October 12th from 5:30pm - 8:30pm Class 2: Oct. 18th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Class 3: Oct. 28th from 6:00pm ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5WWe_0cFqTZXM00

1st Annual Oktoberfest Fun Run/Walk

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1760 Valley Ave, Baker City, OR

Come join the fun for the 1st Oktoberfest Fun Run/Walk a proud partner of Crossroads 3rd Annual Oktoberfest sponsored by Agrihaus Farms and Ward Ranches. Join this true Field to Fork to Fun Event...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSuso_0cFqTZXM00

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2400 Resort St, Baker City, OR

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program is on Facebook. To connect with NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program, join Facebook today.

4H/FFA Awards Banquet

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this event, please contact Katie Hauser.

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn, OR
ABOUT

With Greenhorn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

