Greenhorn events calendar

(GREENHORN, OR) Live events are coming to Greenhorn.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenhorn:

Kitchen Use-SNAPEd Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this event, please contact Bonni Booth.

Adult Wheel Throwing for Beginners Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Adult Wheel Throwing for Beginners Instructor: Debbie Penning Dates & Times: Class 1: October 12th from 5:30pm - 8:30pm Class 2: Oct. 18th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Class 3: Oct. 28th from 6:00pm ...

1st Annual Oktoberfest Fun Run/Walk Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1760 Valley Ave, Baker City, OR

Come join the fun for the 1st Oktoberfest Fun Run/Walk a proud partner of Crossroads 3rd Annual Oktoberfest sponsored by Agrihaus Farms and Ward Ranches. Join this true Field to Fork to Fun Event...

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2400 Resort St, Baker City, OR

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program is on Facebook. To connect with NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program, join Facebook today.

4H/FFA Awards Banquet Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this event, please contact Katie Hauser.