Duette, FL

Duette events calendar

Duette Today
 6 days ago

(DUETTE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Duette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Duette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XN398_0cFqTYed00

North River Networking @ Beef 'O' Brady's - Parrish (10/8)

Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 8913 US-301 North, Parrish, FL

"Let’s Connect” – North River! Every Friday from 11:30 am-1:00 pm at Beef O Brady’s - Parrish 8913 US 301 N Parrish, FL 34219 About this Event “Let’s Connect” – North River Networking “Let’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DQ7f_0cFqTYed00

Leo & Lucky's

Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8943 US-301 N, Parrish, FL

We will be performing our Anesthesia Free Doggie and Cat dental cleanings at Leo & Lucky's. The cost is only $175. The cleanings take anywhere from 10-20 minutes and your four legged friend will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXmFS_0cFqTYed00

Photoshoot at Dry Creek

Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Return to Dry Creek! - A photoshoot out at the old town of DryCreek What is Dry Creek? It is a"western town" film set right in our backyard and popular with photo enthusiasts. An active film set...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FHGh_0cFqTYed00

Disciple Boot Camp Retreat with Miss Victoria

Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 8411 25th St E, Parrish, FL

Men and Women… Join Miss Victoria for an in-depth, interactive curriculum on discipleship. Learn more on growing closer to God, hearing from the Holy Spirit, and developing the fruit of the Holy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lk7zy_0cFqTYed00

Beef'O'Brady's Comedy Night

Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 8913 U.S. 301, Parrish, FL 34219

Comedy comes to Beefs Oct 16 for two shows. 4 pm & 7 pm.

