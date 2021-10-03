What’s up Craig: Local events calendar

(CRAIG, MT) Live events are lining up on the Craig calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

No Ordinary Time Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 15 North Ewing Street, Helena, MT 59601

High school students explore the 1918 Spanish Flu in Montana to come to terms with their own experience of the current pandemic.

October Chamber Meeting Augusta, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 130 Main St, Augusta, MT

October Chamber Meeting is on Facebook. To connect with October Chamber Meeting, join Facebook today.

Pert Near Sandstone w/ Hardwood Heart Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1535 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Pert Near Sandstone live in concert with opening support from Hardwood Heart.

Men's Retreat Lincoln, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Lincoln, MT

Contend for the Faith! Brothers, come join us for our 2021 Men's Retreat for a verse by verse study through the book of Jude with Pastor Ken Graves from Calvary Chapel Bangor, Maine. The book of...

2021 LEAD Montana-Table Captains Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2301 Colonial Drive, Helena, MT 59601

Jobs for Montana's Graduates (JMG) welcome you to LEAD Montana 2021! This school year we observe & celebrate our first in-person conference!