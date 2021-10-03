CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, AR

Genoa calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(GENOA, AR) Live events are coming to Genoa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Genoa:

Nicci McCarty @ Knock on Wood

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 216 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR

I'll be playing in front of Knock on Wood during the fall festival downtown! SmittyG will be joining me on mandolin as well as Joe Moorhead on the cajón! It's going to be a fun time! Join us! 🍁🍂🎃

Meet & Greet

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

October 3, 2021, We will be having a Meet & Greet to Kick off Pastor Appreciation month. We will have Finger foods and Drinks. Please come enjoy the Sunday Morning Service and afterwards enjoy a...

Revolution Barrel Racing Finale IV

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3700 E 50th St, Texarkana, AR

Get qualified to our $20,000 added barrel racing Finale! Go to RevolutionRaces.com to learn how.

R/C: Southern Caregivers of Texarkana

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Come join us in celebrating Southern Caregivers of Texarkana and their new office!

Official Book Signing Event

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 2801 Arkansas Boulevard, Texarkana, AR 71854

We are excited to announce the official launch of "I Talk to God About You."

ABOUT

With Genoa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

