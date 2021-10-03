What’s up Lindon: Local events calendar

(LINDON, CO) Live events are coming to Lindon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lindon:

Tami’s Lunch Bunch – Brush Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2301 West Mill St, Brush, CO

Please RSVP no later than September 30. We are excited to announce that Tami’s Lunch Bunches will be in person this year! Tami will be traveling around the state and hosting a series of 10...

SpeedEFX Track Day Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Mark your calendars for a great day on the track at High Plains Raceway with the SpeedEFX team! Whether you come out to drive on the track or spectate, you can count on having a day you will never...

Tending the Feminine Fire Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 42132 Ridge Rd, Deer Trail, CO

Tending the Feminine Fire at Great Escape Mustang Sanctuary, Bennett, United States on Fri Oct 01 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 11:00 am

RV/Carports for NASA October 1/2/3 Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Please review the RV Rental Policies document on our website here --> http://highplainsraceway.com/track-info/rv-and-carport-rental/rv-policies-and-prices/ To see a map of the paddock area and...

PLAY ON THE RANGE Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 42132 Ridge Rd, Deer Trail, CO

PLAY ON THE RANGE at Great Escape Mustang Sanctuary, Bennett, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 10:00 am to 04:00 pm