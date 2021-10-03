CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Coming soon: Delhi events

Delhi Today
Delhi Today
 6 days ago

(DELHI, CO) Live events are coming to Delhi.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Delhi:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCjgr_0cFqTU7j00

Riley Downing w/ Kassi Valazza

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO

Riley Downing and his band with Kassi Valazza live and in person at Trinidad Lounge in beautiful Trinidad, CO! RILEY DOWNING http://rileydowning.com You may know Riley Downing from his work with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6doC_0cFqTU7j00

VB vs LCC

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO

Come cheer on your lady Trojans as they take on Lamar.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403ttO_0cFqTU7j00

40th Anniversary Ball

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Join us for our annual fundraising ball. This year we will celebrate our 40th anniversary and the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail with music by Michael Hearne and South x Southwest, an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpxjZ_0cFqTU7j00

SoCo Cannabis Alliance Happy Hour

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 308 West Main Street, Trinidad, CO 81082

Join the SoCo Cannabis Alliance for a happy hour with free food and the first drink on us.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8y7a_0cFqTU7j00

Trinidad, CO Concealed Carry Class

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 3130 Santa Fe Trail, #Drive, Trinidad, CO 81082

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Delhi Today

Delhi Today

Delhi, CO
ABOUT

With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

