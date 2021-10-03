Wiederkehr Village calendar: Events coming up

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Wiederkehr Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wiederkehr Village:

ArkanSTOL 2021 Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7037 Cass Oark Rd, Ozark, AR

The 2021 ArkanSTOL Ozark Backwoods Challenge sponsored by Aviat Aircraft is the most exciting and unique backwoods aviation fly-in and competition your ever gonna find! Join us deep in the heart...

Blood Drive Ratcliff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

County Line High School Blood Drive is Monday, October 4th from 8:30 AM - 2:00 PM. Students who are interested need to sign up with Mrs. Houston. This event will be open to the public. An...

Square Gathering Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

10/09 to 10/09 2021 - Square Gathering meta Town Square, Ozark , AR Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: AL BL BG CY OT FK GP Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 100 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Beta: Flux Explorers Jamboree Hartman, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1023 Co Rd 3173, Hartman, AR

Beta: Flux Explorers Jamboree is on Facebook. To connect with Beta: Flux Explorers Jamboree, join Facebook today.

October Corgi Festival Mulberry, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Bring your pups and your lawn chairs. It is free for vendors to set up (will need to bring your own table) in exchange for table space please bring a few door prize items, or several goody bags...