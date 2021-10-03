CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiederkehr Village, AR

Wiederkehr Village calendar: Events coming up

Wiederkehr Village News Alert
 6 days ago

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Wiederkehr Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wiederkehr Village:

ArkanSTOL 2021

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7037 Cass Oark Rd, Ozark, AR

The 2021 ArkanSTOL Ozark Backwoods Challenge sponsored by Aviat Aircraft is the most exciting and unique backwoods aviation fly-in and competition your ever gonna find! Join us deep in the heart...

Blood Drive

Ratcliff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

County Line High School Blood Drive is Monday, October 4th from 8:30 AM - 2:00 PM. Students who are interested need to sign up with Mrs. Houston. This event will be open to the public. An...

Square Gathering

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

10/09 to 10/09 2021 - Square Gathering meta Town Square, Ozark , AR Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: AL BL BG CY OT FK GP Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 100 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Beta: Flux Explorers Jamboree

Hartman, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1023 Co Rd 3173, Hartman, AR

Beta: Flux Explorers Jamboree is on Facebook. To connect with Beta: Flux Explorers Jamboree, join Facebook today.

October Corgi Festival

Mulberry, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Bring your pups and your lawn chairs. It is free for vendors to set up (will need to bring your own table) in exchange for table space please bring a few door prize items, or several goody bags...

ABOUT

With Wiederkehr Village News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

