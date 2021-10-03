CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camp Nelson, CA

Camp Nelson events calendar

Camp Nelson Times
Camp Nelson Times
 6 days ago

(CAMP NELSON, CA) Camp Nelson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Camp Nelson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCP5U_0cFqTSMH00

Flicks in the foothills

Springville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 34902 CA-190, Springville, CA

Flicks in the foothills is on Facebook. To connect with Flicks in the foothills, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvMrs_0cFqTSMH00

Dwight Yoakam featuring Willy D

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 681 S Reservation Rd, Porterville, CA

Dwight Yoakam is an American singer-songwriter and musician hailing from Pikeville, Kentucky. Born in 1956, he’s also an accomplished actor and director, however Yoakam is most definitely best...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMYed_0cFqTSMH00

South 65 at The Old Stage Saloon

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Spend your Sunday afternoon with us at the Old Stage Saloon!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRKuR_0cFqTSMH00

Atelier pâtisserie / découverte culturelle: bûche de Noël & ses décorations

Posey, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Address: 31 Boulevard Eugène Decros, 93260 Les Lilas

Atelier Pâtisserie / découverte culturelle : la traditionnelle bûche de Noël et ses décorations gourmandes

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnnrb_0cFqTSMH00

Hosted by Springville Apple Festival

Springville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Hosted by Springville Apple Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Hosted by Springville Apple Festival, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
City
Springville, CA
State
Kentucky State
City
Camp Nelson, CA
City
Nelson, CA
Local
California Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson, CA
37
Followers
271
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camp Nelson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy