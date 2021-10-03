CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NY

Clifton events calendar

Clifton Voice
Clifton Voice
 6 days ago

(CLIFTON, NY) Clifton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clifton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylYtF_0cFqTRTY00

Swap It! Community Trading Event

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 309 Miner Street Rd, Canton, NY

All are welcome to join us at the farm for the 11th annual swap. This free and friendly event will be outside in an open air tent. The only requirement is to bring something that you made or grew...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xU8z_0cFqTRTY00

Harvest Craft Fair- Long Lake

Long Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1204 Main St, Long Lake, NY

As the mountains turn to fire with the colors of fall let's celebrate the changing of the seasons with the annual Harvest Craft Fair. Vendors will be selling handmade crafts at the Long Lake Town...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6dmG_0cFqTRTY00

Totally Textiles – Tupper Arts

Tupper Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 Park St, Tupper Lake, NY

Totally Textiles! An Exhibit Featuring Fabric Based Creations Exibit: October […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYyrW_0cFqTRTY00

Fall Council Camporee

Long Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Long Lake, NY

Units will need to bring all their own tents, equipment and food. Camporee Schedule Saturday, October 9th • 12 PM – 2 PM - Check-in • 3 pm Opening Ceremony • 4 pm Scavenger Hunt Begins • 5 pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JZBr_0cFqTRTY00

Nature & Networking, Cranberry Lake

Cranberry Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7171 NY-3, Cranberry Lake, NY

Pre-register: https://conta.cc/3ncSTX7 Join us for an in-person, outdoor networking opportunity! The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development...

